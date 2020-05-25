When a COVID-19 outbreak stormed through Life Care Center of Lewiston this spring, a registered nurse on the front line worked 47 days straight.
Robin Simpson, a 55-year-old Clarkston resident, remembers going home, stripping off her clothes outside, and grabbing a quick shower and a few hours sleep before getting up and doing it all over again, day after day.
Most of her shifts lasted about 12 hours, but at one point during the crisis, Simpson clocked out after 19 hours in her unit. Patients with underlying conditions were succumbing to the deadly virus, families were locked outside and she felt a duty to do whatever she could for the people inside Life Care during the unprecedented pandemic.
“I did it for my coworkers, and mostly for the residents. They are like extended family to me,” Simpson said during a recent phone interview.
COVID-19 claimed the lives of 18 patients at the nursing home. Some were confirmed cases, and others were presumed positive, based on their symptoms.
Simpson has been a nurse at the facility “just short of three years.” She has nothing but praise for the director, Tiffany Goin, and other staff members who were thrust into a scenario unlike anything they’d ever encountered.
“Life Care treats you like family,” Simspon said after wrapping up another 12-hour shift last week. “It was scary, not knowing what was coming. I felt overwhelmed and nervous, but I was still looking forward to going back each morning and providing safe, quality care.”
Residents in her unit were “actively dying,” and their families couldn’t come inside, she said. Some visited through windows or by phone, and it was new and terrifying territory for everyone involved.
“It was so difficult to not allow family members to come in and spend the last few hours with their loved ones,” Simpson said. “It has been a hard time for everyone.”
How Life Care Center wound up being the hot spot in this region remains a mystery, she said. The facility was locked down to all visitors in mid-March, but somehow the sneaky new virus made its way inside, and the most vulnerable residents didn’t survive.
“I’m not sure we will ever know,” Simpson said, “but the word needs to get out that we’re doing what we can to get through this. Nobody knew what was going on at first. We didn’t know how to tackle it. The procedures were changing hourly.”
In Kirkland, Wash., a Life Care Center was at the epicenter of an outbreak about a month earlier. Simpson said her company has gotten a lot of bad press, but people don’t know the whole story. Inside, staff members were working night and day to save lives, she said, and the death toll would’ve been much higher without those efforts.
What’s happening at other long-term care facilities also remains a question mark in her mind. Are they actively testing and accurately reporting results? She doesn’t want to speculate, but she still wonders why Life Care had so many cases and other nursing homes seemed to emerge unscathed.
“I don’t believe the numbers will ever be correct because of the limited testing,” she said. “I believe the media took the Life Care story and ran with it. No one understands what we were doing inside. We were afraid to come home to our families. There were many days I would strip outside, come inside and immediately take a shower. We were doing the best we could to contain it.”
Simpson, who has been in nursing since 2001, graduated from Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston. She grew up in California and lived in Las Vegas before a friend encouraged her to board a bus bound for Lewiston in 1995.
“I had two children, one suitcase and $40 in my pocket,” she said. “I started at St. Joe’s in housekeeping, got my CNA certificate and started college in 1998 to become a nurse. I love this job because no two days are ever the same. It’s always changing, and it will never duplicate itself. Once you think you’ve learned everything, you need to get out of nursing, because it changes so much.”
At Life Care Center, she begins her work day around 5:30 a.m., taking temperatures of residents and staff, getting folks up for meals and administering medications before turning her attention to activities. She arrives home around 7 p.m.
“A little bit of coffee and Red Bull energy drinks” help keep her fueled, but Simpson said her primary motivation is the promise she made to care for people.
“I took an oath when I became a registered nurse,” Simpson said, “and I try to live by that. My husband and two kids have been very understanding and supportive about the hours I’m working. Some days run into the next, but a lot of the time, I get a second wind. I go in with a positive attitude and do the best I can with what I have.”
Because of COVID-19, her “Salmon River” unit at Life Care Center has been in isolation for months. She used to look after 19 patients, but the number has dwindled to nine.
“Most of them are vocal now,” she said. “A couple of them blow kisses and dance in their wheelchairs, and the morale is pretty good in our unit. The overall situation is a little better now, but family members are still not allowed inside. We do whatever we can to help them communicate. It is still sad.”
When grief and stress get the best of her, Simpson said she talks to Goin, who has been at the helm of Life Care Center for eight years.
“Tiffany is fantastic. She listens, and we can always get ahold of her to vent or talk about how we’re feeling or about what’s next. We’re working our way through everything that’s happened.”
Goin said she appreciates Simpson and all that she’s done for patients during the crisis. The dedicated nurse could’ve had more time off, but she was adamant about staying on duty, Goin said.
Dr. Elizabeth Black, the former medical director at Life Care Center of Lewiston, said Simpson is “an amazing nurse with limitless compassion for her patients.”
“She will go above and beyond to be sure they are cared for,” Black said in a text. “She and her colleagues worked with me day and night during our recent outbreak and were incredible. I will be forever grateful.”
At the end of her 47-day work marathon, Simpson took three days off. The first morning, she woke up at her usual time, between 3 and 4 a.m., did the dishes and cleaned the living room. On the second and third days, she put on her headphones and zoned out, doing crafts.
“I thought to myself, ‘I’m just going to be me and relax,’ ” she said.
When it was time to return to work, Simpson said she didn’t have any qualms about heading out the door to her “home away from home.”
“The residents all needed us, so I did what I had to do,” she said. “We’re the last line of defense in all of this. The overtime pay is nice. They are talking about hazard pay for health care workers. If it happens, great. If not, I know I did the best I could.”
As COVID-19 restrictions ease and the community resumes some normal activities, Simpson is encouraging people to remain vigilant if they are allowed inside a nursing home.
“I just want people to be safe and think about your loved ones when you visit,” she said. “All it takes is one.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.