‘I’m stuck, Ma!’

August Frank/TribuneA gosling finds itself stuck under its mother’s wing with only its legs peeking out while its siblings stand nearby. The family of geese was at Chestnut Beach on Friday in Clarkston.

 August Frank/Tribune

