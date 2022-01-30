Jeremy Hawkins is a man who appreciates a good deal.
That trait led him to the Holiday gas station and convenience store at Fifth Street and Bryden Avenue. Saturday, where the price of regular gasoline was $3.14 per gallon. That is well below both the Idaho and national average.
“I’m all for cheap gas,” he said. “Although I wouldn’t call $3.14 cheap — it’s cheaper.”
According to the driving and travel service AAA, the national average for regular was $3.36 per gallon Saturday, and the Idaho average was $3.52 per gallon. Gas buyers in downtown Lewiston and North Lewiston Saturday were paying around $3.49 per gallon.
But in the Lewiston Orchards an apparent gas war had prices at several stations almost $.40 a gallon cheaper than the state average.
Brian Heinzerling of Clarkston filled his tank at the Maverik Station, where the price was $3.11. He first noticed prices edging downward at the Holiday station. Next he said, the Exxon station across the street lowered its price.
“Then Maverik got into it,” he said and the incremental creep of prices downward has been a frequent topic of conversation between him and his wife.
“We keep saying that’s great.”
Will it last?
“I don’t know. I doubt it but we’ll ride it,” he said. “I hope they keep it going.”
How did it start? Managers at the Holiday station, a newcomer to the neighborhood, say they are followers rather than leaders when it comes to pricing. They monitor prices their nearby competitors are charging and try to stay close.
“There are three stores we check every morning and evening. We try to stay right there,” said Gary Forslin.
In fact, he was planning on lowering the price from $3.14 to $ 3.11 to keep pace with price drops elsewhere.
A manager at the Maverik station declined to talk about the company’s pricing strategy, citing corporate policy about interactions with news media.
At the Neighbors A-1 Market, owner Bobby Sahota said the small independent company isn’t tied to a particular supplier and sets its prices according to what he pays.
“When we have a good buy, we sell at a good price,” he said.
He also said the station at the corner of Thain Road and Grelle Avenue doesn’t pay much heed to what other station’s charge.
“I don’t care,” he said.
His station had a posted price of $3.11 per gallon and was giving a $.02 discount at the pump. He said everybody gets the discount without having to have a coupon or join a club.
Forslin noted Holiday has coupons good for $.10 off per gallon and those who sign up for the company’s discount card get an additional $.05 per gallon discount.
“Everybody is excited about the prices. This is the lowest it’s been in a long time,” said Forslin.
The national per gallon average is about $1 per gallon higher than it was in January 2021. Andrew Gross, an analyst for AAA, said prices are likely to remain high, despite the lower demand that is typical of winter. He said oil prices — about $86 per barrel — have increased about $20 in just a few months and OPEC nations appear intent on keeping production at modest levels.
