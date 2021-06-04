‘I know where I’m going’

After enduring bullying among her friend groups in high school, followed by the unexpected death of her mom, soon-to-be graduate Crystal Watkins is outgoing, accomplished and, most of all, comfortable in her own skin.
“I’m scared of everything,” Watkins said. “I know what I want to do, but I’m scared something will happen, and then it all goes downhill again.”
The Lewiston High School senior was at school when her mom died, and the news was delivered in a hallway.
Since then, she’s found more reasons to keep going, including a passion for theater and choir. Watkins also plays the viola and plans to pursue music education in the fall.
“I was out for the first month,” Watkins said. “Towards the end of that year, I spent like two months just sitting in the counseling center.”
Leslie Halliday, a school counselor, met Watkins for the first time the day her mom died, which she remembers “vividly.”
“I remember a family friend came, and I went to find her in class,” Halliday said. “I wasn’t her counselor at the time, but I felt heartbroken for her.”
Since then, the counselor has helped Watkins navigate things one might learn from a parent, like applying for college, scholarships and submitting her federal student aid application.
“It’s scary leaving high school for a lot of students, but she’s been so independent,” Halliday said. “She’s had to figure out a lot of things herself.”
In junior high, Watkins also dealt with stomach ulcers and issues stemming from a weakened immune system. Now, she’s amazed to have made it to the end of her senior year.
“Getting here — actually graduating — is everything,” Watkins said. “I have one teacher who’s going to be my mom at graduation.”
Cynthia Yarno, a French and Spanish teacher at LHS, went above and beyond the requirements of her job to help Watkins get there. Yarno’s husband, George Yarno, died from cancer in 2019.
“People are always tiptoeing around you, and sometimes it’s better to at least open that door,” Yarno said. “I didn’t want her to feel like she was all alone.”
On the days when Watkins didn’t feel like talking about it, Yarno would offer hugs instead.
“She’s been through the hardest things already,” Yarno said. “She can do anything now.”
The Lewiston High School senior is prepared to graduate Saturday alongside her classmates. Though Watkins fears change, she’s excited for what the future might hold.
“I know exactly what I want to do,” she said. “I know where I’m going.”
Lewiston High School graduation
Time: 3 p.m. Saturday.
Place: Lewis-Clark State College Activity Center, 602 Ninth Ave., Lewiston.
Valedictorians: Jennah Carpenter, Vivian Dotson, Arielle Feucht, George Forsmann, Wendy Guo, Tess Johannesen, Teagan Kramasz, Breanna Nine, Amelia JoAnna Ponozzo, Brian Renzelman, Isaiah Schmidt, Wilson Sheppard, Jamie Teed and Noah Williams.
Salutatorians: Daytona Arnzen, Lauren Auer, Kendra Beardsley, Deborah Crisostomo, Janina Louise Daep, Duke McFarland, Sydney McRoberts, Matthew O’Brien, Jayton Rowden and Hailey Skinner.
Tickets: Can be purchased at the door for $10 each.
Total number of graduates: 271.