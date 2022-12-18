Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
On Nov. 26, at 10 p.m., 17-year-old Destiny Vorrasi was in a car accident that left her exposed in the elements for 10 hours until she was found safe, with minor injuries, the next morning.
The Vorrasi family — Destiny and her parents, William and Teresa — is from Culdesac. William has been the pastor of the Culdesac Community Church for two years. Destiny is their only child.
Destiny was coming back from a movie at a church in Kamiah, and had told her parents that she would call them when she got on the highway. On Idaho Highway 64, approximately 1 mile from the top of grade, with the fog so thick and no reflectors on the corner, Destiny slid off the road.
“At first, I thought I was just going to hit the ditch, but then I started to fall,” Destiny recalled.
Destiny fell about 235 yards, with an elevation drop of 350 feet.
“I was just praying to God that I survived the crash,” Destiny explained
Destiny was conscious the whole time she fell, and the Vorrasi’s estimate that she rolled about 12 times before coming to a stop at the bottom.
“I think that I probably was in the air at some points. I felt peaceful during the fall at different times,” she remarked.
When the car came to a stop, she wasn’t trapped and was able to shimmy out of her seat belt, with her only injury being a broken finger or two. Destiny recalls that the windshield was broken as well. It was dark, and she couldn’t see anything, so she crawled into the back and used the backseat floor mats as blankets and breathing super heavy to keep herself warm.
“We also theorized that because the air bags deployed and covered the broken windows, it helped keep her warm throughout the night,” William said.
Destiny knew that she would be found, she just didn’t know when.
“I wasn’t scared during the fall, I knew that when it was over it was gonna be OK. It could have been the adrenaline that made me not afraid,” Destiny said.
For William and Teresa, their experience was a little different.
“That was the worst 10 hours of my and my wife’s life,” William said. “I can’t even put it into words.”
After an hour had passed and Destiny had not called or returned home, that’s when William and Teresa knew that something was wrong.
“We started looking and calling for help, and around 25 to 30 members of the church came to help look for her,” William said.
William is also former law enforcement, and with the cold weather, he knew there was a good chance that she wouldn’t make it. He called the Idaho and Lewis county sheriff’s offices at 11 p.m., and kept in touch with officers every hour. The police started their search at 11:30 p.m.
“The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office did a great job,” William said.
At about 4:30-5 a.m. Nov. 27, they listed Destiny as missing, and put an ATL for the car, which is a request to find a missing person or object.
At 9:45 the next morning, three members of the Culdesac Community Church found Destiny’s car off Highway 64.
“As soon as I got the text that she was found and she was OK, I let go of the tough act I had been portraying that whole night and completely lost it. Everyone was rejoicing that she was OK,” William said. “We always taught Destiny to stay with her vehicle after an accident, and we are proud of her for doing exactly that.”
As for Destiny’s survival during the crash, “This is not luck, this is definitely a God thing,” William said. “God’s hand covered her completely. He definitely has a plan for her.”
Destiny was scheduled for hand surgery because of her injuries during the crash.
Hannah Hale, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah)
Bitcoin mining business pulls application
A permit to operate a cryptocurrency site about 7 miles south of McCall was withdrawn before it could go before the Valley County Planning and Zoning Commission.
The applicant, Aleksandr Galenko, of Boise, had proposed to operate a cryptocurrency mining business with about 20 computers in an existing garage at his property at 219 Ashton Lane.
The application was scheduled for a hearing before the commission Dec. 8. No hearing took place because of the withdrawal.
Commissioners voted to require that all computers be removed from the building and an inspection be done to confirm that no business is operating on the property.
The withdrawn application said that the business would be unattended, with specialized computers running programs to mine the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.
Cryptocurrency mining is a process where computers solve math problems to verify transactions carried out with the digital currency.
As a condition of approval for an industrial business, McCall Fire Protection District would have required the installation of a fire sprinkler system and a 30,000-gallon water tank. Galenko said he withdrew the application because the required fire system would be too expensive.
“We have had to withdraw our application because the fire chief recommended substantial upgrades for commercial use, which would not have made sense for us, being that we saw this as much more of a small side business and not a large capital venture,” said Galenko in a letter he asked to be read into the record at Thursday’s meeting.
The application garnered widespread opposition, with 76 letters submitted against the proposal and none in favor. Opponents said the proposed commercial business was not appropriate in what is currently a residential area and that the fire danger of an unstaffed site was unsafe.
Opponents also worried that the business would use too much power and broadband capacity, among other concerns.
Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall)