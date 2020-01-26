His motto is “I have never done anybody wrong, first.”
Jim Griffin, 79, of Clarkston, is not saying he has not done anyone wrong; he just does not start the wrongdoing. Griffin, who often fires off letters to the editor to the Lewiston Tribune, said he’s “been a straight shooter” his whole life.
Griffin’s family moved to Asotin from Missouri in 1948 when he was 8 years old, and he attended third and fourth grades there before they moved to Clarkston, where he attended fifth through 12th grades, graduating from Clarkston High School. He worked for a paint contractor for years and traveled “all over,” but always kept his residence in Clarkston “because it didn’t matter where my jobs were, this is where my home was.”
He lived with his significant other, Genell Hansen, for 18 years, until she died in November 2016. He said Hansen mellowed him.
“She was a very, very nice lady,” he said.
“So every day I go out there (to the Vineland Cemetery), I pull up by her headstone — and I realize she is only there in body, not in spirit, I realize that — but it also helps to be to be able to talk. It gets things off my mind.”
He tells her about anything that would have been of interest to her from that day’s Lewiston Tribune. Griffin said he has missed only 10 days since she died, four of which he was in the hospital.
When it comes to letters to the editor, he said he picks something that strikes him wrong from the newspaper he’s just read, does his research, makes public records requests and steps on some toes.
That’s his process whether he’s criticizing garbage rate increases, the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, the Clarkston Police Department, the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, other letter writers he thinks are writing under fictitious names and anything else he reads that irritates him.
A former police officer and Asotin County’s first graduate of the Washington Police Academy in 1967, Griffin said police only do about two hours of work in a day. He said he wishes they would look at all the out-of-state plates that are parked at residences in Clarkston and “enforce the law.”
“It is starting to irritate me that the police say that it isn’t their priority,” he said, noting it would bring in more revenue. “Why aren’t you enforcing the laws that you have? It just irritates me, Idaho plates living in Clarkston.”
He wants to form a group and show its members how to get public information.
“I know a lot going on,” he said.
When it comes to his political stance, Griffin says it’s not about party.
“I just believe in right and wrong,” he said. “I’m not a Democrat, I’m not a Republican — I am a conservative.”
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.