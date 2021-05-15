One of Mildred Channel’s fondest memories of her childhood in Clarkston in the 1920s was of the ice cream man driving through the neighborhood, ringing his bell to let the kids know he was there.
“My brother and I would wait for him,” Channel said. “He had a horse-drawn cart. We could get an ice cream cone for a nickel.”
She’ll no doubt savor a few more frozen delights when she celebrates her 100th birthday Sunday.
Channel’s daughter, Connie Lough, will hold an open house from 2-4 p.m. at her Lewiston home, 2315 14th Ave., so friends can drop by and wish Mildred another 100 years.
She has more modest wishes for herself: just to wake up another day, maintain her good health and retain her sharp-as-a-tack mind.
“I have a lot to be grateful for,” Channel said. “The Lord has blessed me.”
It might not have seemed that way early on in life.
Channel’s mother and father met in England as young teenagers. Her father later immigrated to Canada at the age of 17, and then made his way to Clarkston. He eventually opened Preston’s Ice & Fuel and became the area’s first ice distributor.
He couldn’t afford to bring his young sweetheart to America, but a wealthy benefactor helped reunite the couple. During a trip to England, he told Channel’s mom to pack her bags; they sailed back across the Atlantic, passed Ellis Island, and then the young woman took a train cross-country to Lewiston. She and Mr. Preston were married on July 2, 1920.
They eventually had four kids, Mildred being the oldest. They had to leave the area in 1933, though, when ice sales melted away during the Great Depression.
“We had to sell our washing machine and all our furniture to make it to Idaho Falls,” Channel said. “We lived there for a year, but business was just as bad, so we moved into the mountains and lived off the land.”
Channel “ate a lot of fish and elk and moose” out in the woods, she said, and now attributes her longevity to that habit. She later dropped out of school, got married and had two children, including Lough, who she now lives with.
After she and her first husband separated, Channel married a West Yellowstone man and had two more children. They moved to Milltown, Mont., outside of Missoula, where they lived for 35 years.
She was the “head cook and bottle-washer” at the Club Chateau in Missoula for part of that time, then spent another 20 years at the John R. Daily meat packing plant. She still insists on buying the company’s sliced bacon to this day.
Channel retired in 1982 and moved back to Lewiston with her second husband in 1984. He was sick at the time and died two years later. She’s lived with Lough ever since.
“I’ve lived in a lot of places, but the happiest time in my life has been here,” Channel said. “I love to travel. I’ve been to Europe twice. I watched the ‘Phantom of the Opera’ at the Palace Theatre (in London). That was maybe the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”
Her philosophy of life it to work and stay active. She likes to crochet and goes to church when she can. She leaves her walker behind when she goes out to collect the mail, because she doesn’t want the neighbors to think she’s old. If you could bottle her attitude, you’d make a fortune.
“She’s always happy, always thinks positive,” Lough said. “She loves her family and loves life.”
“I have a memory like a horse,” Channel added.
The only time it failed her was when asked how many grandchildren and great-grandchildren she has.
“You lose count — and there’s another one on the way,” Channel said.
In addition to Sunday’s open house and birthday celebration, Lough is planning a big family reunion for Memorial Day weekend.
She put together a selection of photos of her mom for both events. Under one is the caption: “Be crazy, be stupid, be silly, be weird. Be whatever, because life is too short to be anything but happy.”
Throw in a few ice cream bars and that’s all Channel really needs.
