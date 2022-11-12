There’s this nostalgia thing going on with holiday meal preparations.
“Make Thanksgiving dinner like Grandma used to make,” cooking websites advertise. “Make Grandma’s pies; Grandma’s mashed potatoes and gravy; Grandma’s turkey stuffing.”
What they’re leaving out is: “Make Grandma’s whiskey old fashioned,” which kept the dear old lady from clobbering Grandpa over the head with a skillet if he didn’t help out with the dishes.
Even though Americans get into this fuzzy frame of mind around the holidays, imagining former family feasts that may or may not have actually existed, but the reality was usually nothing like a Norman Rockwell portrait.
I loved my Grandma dearly, but she wasn’t much of a cook. Her go-to cookie recipe was graham crackers spread with canned frosting. The turkeys she cooked for holiday meals were as dry as a pile of straw and the stuffing was so suspicious-looking even the dog wouldn’t eat it.
The worst thing of all was Grandma’s lime Jell-O salad with all the leftover bits and pieces of meals from the previous week encased in it. Green beans, corn, chunks of fatty roast beef and other weird stuff you couldn’t identify and that God never intended to be put into Jell-O. Even to this day, whenever I spot green Jell-O, I get a nauseous feeling in my stomach.
Grandma had other fine qualities, but cooking wasn’t one of them. If she were living today, she would be among the first to order Thanksgiving dinner from Uber Eats.
And yet the family gathered at her house every holiday we could and my memories of those family festivals are all warm and delightful. In spite of Grandma’s failure to produce a Betty Crocker feast, we didn’t starve. There were always pickles and canned olives, which we kids loved to stick on the ends of our fingers and eat them off.
My aunt Billie always brought a big bowl of homemade doughnuts, Uncle David had on hand a bag of venison jerky and one of the cousins filled in with bags of chips and soda pop.
Afterward, the adults played gin rummy and the kids ran outside to hide in Grandpa’s rabbit pen, sometimes nibbling on the rabbit raisins if we were still hungry.
Luscious holiday meals are lovely if you can get them and they can provide lasting memories for generations. But the things that make holidays the warmest go far beyond the food on the table.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.
