When I was a kid I used to hear the old ladies talk about some character named “Arthur.”
Arthur on their neck; Arthur in their back; Arthur on their hands or in their knees.
Updated: February 18, 2023 @ 5:38 am
I couldn’t figure out who this Arthur fellow was. He sounded like some slick door-to-door salesman, like the Watkins or Fuller Brush guys, who went around the neighborhood giving the ladies massages and keeping them all twitterpated.
Years later (like maybe a few months ago) I realized that Arthur had a last name — Itis. Arthur Itis. And he does, indeed, have a touchy-feely relationship with all the old ladies, of which I am now one.
I used to wonder why, when I got up from a chair, I could hear this creaking sound, like somebody opening up a rusty old treasure chest. I didn’t realize that the sound was coming from my own knees — they didn’t hurt but they protested sometimes when I made certain moves.
It wasn’t a big deal until Arthur landed on my neck. I thought I just needed a new pillow. So I got a new pillow but Arthur was still there, keeping his grip on me and wouldn’t let go until a morning after I’d had a cup of coffee and a couple of ibuprofens.
Since then, I’ve noticed Arthur visits me nearly every day, in my knees, my hips, my shoulder and sometimes even my hands. Usually it just takes a little stretching and exercise and Arthur goes away.
But, like the Watkins and the Fuller Brush guys, he doesn’t stay away long. He comes back to visit, just like he used to do with the old ladies in my neighborhood. I don’t talk about him much — I don’t want to encourage him. Unfortunately, Arthur doesn’t seem to respond well to being ignored.
I learned a lesson, though, from the way the old ladies used to handle the Watkins and the Fuller Brush door-to-door salesmen. They invited them in for tea and sat down to thumb through their catalogs.
I’m trying to make my peace with Arthur because I have this feeling that he and I are going to be acquaintances for a long time.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.
