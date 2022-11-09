Sheriff Drew W. Hyer is leading the race against political newcomer Kurt Miller to retain his role as the top law enforcement official in Garfield County.
Hyer received 572 votes, compared to 486 for Miller.
“I’m very humbled and proud of what the voters have done for me tonight,” Hyer said. “I’m looking forward to working hard for Garfield County for the next four years.”
Hyer, who has been at the helm of the sheriff’s office for five years, was challenged by a former deputy. Both candidates are Republicans.
During the campaign, Miller, 54, asked voters to support him for a change in management philosophy that would boost morale, while Hyer, 59, spoke of his decades of law enforcement experience.
Miller said he was prompted to enter the race by the high rate of turnover in the sheriff’s office and deteriorating relationships with other county offices.
Hyer pointed to his accomplishments and said he plans to focus on mental health issues in his coming term.
About 64% of Garfield County’s registered voters cast ballots in the midterm elections. As of Tuesday night, 1,087 ballots had been counted, and 201 were left to tabulate, along with those arriving in today’s mail and postmarked by the Nov. 8 deadline.
According to the auditor, the County Canvassing Board will meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 29 to certify the election. The event is open to the public for observation.