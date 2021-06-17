Bryce Yax, middle, 12, competes with Colston Johnson, 6, for the ball as Micah Blimka, 8, takes off back to his cone to protect it from being hit during a game of “hunger ball” Wednesday, facilitated by the city of Lewiston Parks and Recreation Rec Mobile at Airport Park. Rec Mobile goes to two parks daily, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. where they offer various games. Locations are announced on the Parks and Rec Facebook page.
