SPOKANE — Icy roads turned Spokane into an ice rink Monday night, resulting in hundreds of vehicle collisions through Tuesday morning, mostly along Interstate 90.

Washington State Patrol responded to 110 collisions across eastern Washington on Monday, primarily between Spokane Valley and Spokane, Trooper Ryan Senger said. Eighty-six of those crashes were in Spokane County, he said.

