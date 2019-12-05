BOISE — The Idaho Humanities Council recently announced $115,122 worth of grants it has awarded to organizations and individuals around the state, with eight of the prizes going to entities in north central Idaho.
Among the local grants are two that will benefit women’s suffrage projects. All local grants are listed below.
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston was awarded $1,000 for the development of a mural interpreting the history of women’s suffrage. The project is in partnership with Lewis-Clark State College, and students in the Projects in Public History course will be involved. The mural will be installed in time for a reception during Arts and Humanities Month in October 2020.
The Latah County Historical Society of Moscow was awarded $4,000 for “Seeking Suffrage,” an event series that will take place from September 2019 through August 2020 and consist of four public presentations, an exhibit and a community celebration. The events will focus on the significance of women’s suffrage in the history of the United States.
The Latah County Historical Society was also awarded $1,500 to support the development of local programming to enhance the hosting of “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a traveling Smithsonian exhibit.
Lewis-Clark State College Native American Club was awarded $2,000 for its Native American Awareness Week 2020. The week includes presentations by several speakers and panels, storytelling, a banquet and a powwow.
The University of Idaho was awarded $3,000 for “Our Changing Climate: Finding Common Ground in Idaho Communities,” a program made up of reading and discussions.
University of Idaho-VPAA was awarded $4,000 for its Common Read’s keynote address, featuring author Tommy Orange. Orange’s novel, “There There,” was chosen as the Common Read selection at the University of Idaho. This event will coincide with Native American Heritage month.
Alyson Roy of the University of Idaho was awarded $3,500 for a research fellowship for her work on a book on the development of a visual language of empire in the Roman Republican period.
The University of Idaho English Department was awarded a $1,000 grant for the Palouse Literary Festival and to support fees for three writers (fiction, nonfiction, and poetry) to present during the festival.