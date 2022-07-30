The Whitman County Humane Society is experiencing a staffing issue after six out of seven staff members announced they will be resigning, effective Aug. 8.

According to a Facebook post from the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, Whitman County Humane Society announced that the resignations are because of an internal issue, as well as the demand associated with rescue work. Officials with the humane society said the organization highly prioritizes care of its animals, and it’s asking help from nearby shelters and the community to continue providing excellent care for animals.

Tags

Recommended for you