The Whitman County Humane Society is experiencing a staffing issue after six out of seven staff members announced they will be resigning, effective Aug. 8.
According to a Facebook post from the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, Whitman County Humane Society announced that the resignations are because of an internal issue, as well as the demand associated with rescue work. Officials with the humane society said the organization highly prioritizes care of its animals, and it’s asking help from nearby shelters and the community to continue providing excellent care for animals.
The society began in 2001 and the current shelter constructed in Pullman was built in 2010, according to Liz Siler, a former WCHS board director member and secretary. Siler said the society is consistently a no-kill shelter, and that 90% of animals surrendered are adopted into forever homes.
“The shelter isn’t just here for Pullman,” Siler said. “It cares for animals in Whitman County and surrounding regions.”
Along with taking in stray animals, the society deals with animal hoarding cases, feral cat colonies, the yearly kitten season and various other unsafe situations for animals.
Gable Mazur, a former board director member and secretary for the board, said work at the society is a lot more than cleaning kennels and scooping animal droppings. Staff members carry out daily functions while also working to socialize animals from unsafe situations.
“A kitten doesn’t get to be so sweet after coming from a hoarding situation,” Siler said. “There’s a lot of work put into these animals.”
Staff members also deal with the public in addition to the animals under their care. Linda Rogers, a longtime volunteer at the society, said the shelter has active restraining orders against some people in the community. Mazur said not only do the staff have to deal with those who are eventually banned from the shelter for acting hostile, but also those who are extremely emotional while surrendering their animals.
“Something’s got to give,” Mazur said. “The women working at the society will end up being jaded or are burnt out by the end of their time at the society.”
Siler, Mazur and Rogers say they believe this, as well as feeling unappreciated by the board, are the reasons for an abundance of recent resignations. Siler said during their board meeting July 25, five staff members tendered their resignations and the board quickly brushed over the issue, saying they will find replacements and moved to the next topic.
“These women are extremely talented and overqualified,” Siler said. “It’s going to be extremely hard to replace them.”
The humane society has been preparing for Aug. 8, when the staff members’ resignations will become official. They have reached out to other shelters in the area, as well as community members to help care for animals. Mazur said 22 animals at the society will be sent to foster homes, and other shelters have started to reach out to lend a hand.
People who wish to help the society and the animals in their care can adopt pets if they have a safe space to do so, or send a donation to the shelter. Specified donations will go toward waiving adoption fees as well as helping the society maintain its functions during this transition period.
“We in no way want to diminish the society,” Siler said. “The society is an important part of the area and it needs to continue.”