PULLMAN — Board members at the Whitman County Humane Society are “not afraid to get their hands dirty and pitch in to help,” said John Musselwhite, president of the board.
On Monday, the Whitman County Humane Society’s Board of Directors introduced new board members, discussed progress at the shelter and addressed questions from the community.
The society introduced three new board members to their team — George Farwell, Gina Wilson and Tara Wimer. The board plans to continue renovations on the shelter and hiring new staff, and over the next few weeks the society will be preparing to get the shelter fully operational. They did not have a set date, though.
“We want to give time to prepare staff and also give animals enrichment and make sure they are comfortable before going back to (full operations),” Wimer said.
Farwell said the board has been making progress in improving the space. He said Sherman Williams donated $500 to fund painting the interior. Board members have been working on deep cleaning, painting and epoxying floors at the shelter.
The society decided to paint a part of the shelter in Fear Free-themed colors. Fear Free is an educational program meant for veterinarians and pet caretakers to learn how to interact with animals in a stress-free way. Wimer said new staff will be taking part in this program, training to make sure animals are as comfortable as possible.
Musselwhite said the society has seen one member come back to staff, who had never resigned but left because she was pregnant. He said the board is conducting interviews this and next week to possibly hire new staff members. Musselwhite said for the time being, the board members are the staff and they have been maintaining operations, including renovation work and taking care of the animals.
“We are working together as a cohesive unit, everybody’s stepping up,” Musselwhite said. “We’ve got a plan and we’re working forward.”
A public question and answer session was open to community members. Approximately 20 people joined the public board meeting, and the majority of participants were ex-staff and ex-board members, but some community members sat in as well.
Community members wanted to know when membership options and a membership list was going to be available on their website. A community member said the last time they had seen the membership list on the website was in 2018. People were concerned because without this option available, the society could be losing money and possible funds.
Jeff DeBoer, vice president at the society, said the board is working on making membership options available. Dayna Cooper, secretary at the society, said the board decided to put membership options on hold in January because they wanted to renovate the membership base. She said they wanted to find a different way to move forward that would be more modern, fun and include more people.
“This membership thing, the reason why we’re working on this is the public,” Cooper said. “Because we want it to involve more people.”
Participants also expressed interest in information about new hires. They were concerned about accountability and wanted to know what action the board will take to hire and maintain their new staff. Zoe Skiadopoulou, an ex-staff member at the society, said she and other staff were not offered an exit interview.
Farwell said she has been working on a proposal that addresses secured finances as part of fundraising efforts to provide resources to staff. She said the society is currently running off their current budget and change won’t be immediate but the fundraising committee is working toward providing more to staff.
Musselwhite said along with renovating the society, they will also be restructuring job responsibilities. He said positions are changing to become more conducive, staff members will be able to hand off excess responsibilities to the administrative side so they can focus on the care of the animals.