A portion of a human skull and other skeletal remains likely belonging to a man who went missing a decade ago were recovered in Idaho County earlier this week.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office indicated the remains are suspected to be those of Todd W. Hofflander, of Lucile, who was 39 when he was reported missing in September 2010. One of Hofflander’s last known locations was in the area about 1 mile from the mouth of Bernard Creek, where a hunter found the remains Sunday, according to a post by the sheriff’s office on its Facebook page Wednesday evening.
The hunter also found a pack containing camping equipment and a digital camera. Hofflander and his dog, Ruby, were hiking in the Windy Saddle area of the Seven Devils southwest of Riggins when he went missing. The dog was found at the time on the opposite slope of the Seven Devils from where Hofflander was last seen.
Eight personnel from the sheriff’s office were taken by jet boat to the mouth of Bernard Creek by Killgore Adventures on Sunday, then hiked to the spot where the remains were found.
“Everything found at the scene indicates these are the remains of Mr. Hofflander, however further testing will be done,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Hofflander’s family has been notified, and Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke will send the bones to the Ada County Coroner for evaluation and DNA testing.