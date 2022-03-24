GRANGEVILLE — The remains of a man who drowned in the Selway River during a hunting trip May 21, 2018, have been positively identified, Idaho County authorities announced Wednesday.
The remains are of Jessie Ferrieri, of Mahopac Falls, N.Y. He was 21 at the time of the crash.
Ferrieri and his brother, Raymond Ferrieri, 22, also of Mahopac Falls, N.Y., were unaccounted for after the vehicle in which they were riding on a backcountry road about 50 miles west of Darby, Mont., drove off the road into the Selway River near Paradise Guard Station. There were six people riding in the vehicle. Two of them, Jesse Gunin and Jason Lewis, of Georgia, survived. The bodies of Koby J. Clark, 21, of Bozeman, Mont., and Reece Rollins, 22, of Terrebone, Ore., were found in the Selway River about a month after the crash.
Extensive searches in the weeks following the incident failed to turn up any sign of the brothers.
But in 2020, two human bone fragments were located in the vicinity of the vehicle crash. Both bone fragments were sent to the Idaho State Police Laboratory in Boise for DNA extraction and comparison. On March 17, the sheriff’s office was advised that both bone fragments belonged to Jessie Ferrieri.
Ferrieri’s family was notified of the identification, the sheriff’s office said.