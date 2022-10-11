The University of Idaho’s largest endowment in its history was gifted an additional $2 million from the Huckabay family last month to help support its WWAMI Medical Education students.

The Durward and Susan Huckabay Foundation Scholarship Endowment now sits at $14 million with the additional contribution. The scholarship endowment helps fund medical education and training for students in Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.

