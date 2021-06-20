Hubbard is named Genesee DYW

Delia Hubbard was named Genesee’s 2021 Distinguished Young Woman Saturday night. Hubbard is the daughter of Brigham and Tanya Hubbard. She was awarded $1,600 in scholarship money and in addition to the top honors, she also won in the talent and fitness categories.
First runner-up went to Natalie Ketcheson, daughter of Ryan and Melanie Ketcheson.
She received $2,000 in scholarship money and won in the interview, self expression and scholastic categories.
Jessica Holmes, daughter of Christopher and Carrie Holmes, won the spirit portion and was awarded $300.