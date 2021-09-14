After their dog, Leto, snuck up the staircase to the water slides then started to explore in the tunnel, Chris Shea had to hold on to the legs of Rachel Dart as she retrieved the husky-shepherd mix from the abyss during the Howling at Hamilton fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Palouse on Sunday afternoon at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center in Moscow. Dart was able to snag Leto and avoided traveling down the slide with her pup.
