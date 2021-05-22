How to stay cool? Talk to your grandkids

I read recently that President Joe Biden calls his grandchildren nearly every day, not only to show his love for them but also because his grandchildren help keep the president up to date on current culture.
That is a smart thing to do. Because as many of us who no longer have young children around know, it’s easy to get lost in the thicket of new trends, music, language, ideas and what-have-you. Maybe you think it’s not so important to know what Funk Flex’s latest tune is — or even who Funk Flex is (I don’t) — but unless you intend to spend the rest of your life in a cave, it’s probably not a bad idea to be aware of what’s going on with the inheriting generation.
Here are some observations I picked up from three of my grandchildren during a recent visit with them in Southern California. We may not be the coolest family on the block, but these kids had ideas I think even President Biden might find worthwhile:
From Tiger Daniel, age 10: “Eighty percent of fourth graders use swear words.” I asked, “What kind of swear words?” Tiger: “The kind high school kids use, like, H-E-double toothpicks.”
From Erin Kathryn, age 11: “Kids should be able to vote at age 10.”
Julia May, age 13: “Age 10 is too young to vote. Kids should wait at least until they’re 12.”
Erin Kathryn again, noticing my shoes: “Grandma, are you a skateboarder?”
“No,” I answer, “why do you ask?”
Erin: “Because Vans are for skateboarders.”
I didn’t know that, I told her. “They’re just comfortable for me, like house slippers. They’re cool, don’t you think?”
Erin (smirking): “YOLO”
Me: “No, Vans.”
Erin: “Grandma, you’re a weirdo.”
Moral of the story: If you don’t want to be a weirdo, talk to your grandkids. After all, YOLO (you only live once).
