Over the past two years, 83-year-old Yvonne Pecora has been in four different assisted living facilities.
Some of those moves were prompted by a need for specific medical care as Pecora’s dementia worsened, said daughter Patrice Tatham, of Lewiston. Others were spurred by a hope for individualized attention at smaller facilities.
Through it all, COVID-19 safety protocols varied over time and at each facility. Though Tatham understands the reason for them, she said some of those restrictions made things harder for her mother.
One of the hardest times, Tatham said, was during the height of the pandemic. The assisted living facility Pecora was staying at did not allow any in-person visits, and required items brought into the facility to be held for three days.
That was difficult already, Tatham said, but worse when Pecora’s youngest son died of cancer.
“They would not let me in to tell her in person, and she has trouble hearing. So a caregiver went into her room and sat with her and had to explain that her son was dead,” Tatham said. “I feel like she still doesn’t grasp that he’s gone. So I thought, ‘Let me bring a picture of my brother for her to have.’ And they still wouldn’t let me bring that. It still had to wait three days before she could have the picture. So absolutely no comfort during that time period.”
Despite those strict protocols, Pecora contracted COVID-19 at the facility, Tatham said. After that, Tatham was allowed “compassion visits.”
“She had been isolated for so long, it just looked like she’d given up,” Tatham said. “They weren’t brushing her teeth, they weren’t cleaning her fingernails, they weren’t bathing her. Just, basically neglect. And I understand it’s really hard to find employees, I get that. So that’s why it’s just so important to be able to have eyes on your loved ones in these facilities, because you know best what’s going on.”
From the perspective of assisted living facilities, many restrictions, while necessary, also had a clear impact on residents’ emotional well-being.
Ashley Blake, the executive director at Royal Plaza Retirement in Lewiston, was working in skilled nursing at the beginning of the pandemic. For many seniors, existing mental health problems were worsened because of the strict guidelines facilities took on, she said.
“Mental illness has had a drastic increase just because of isolation,” she said. “Dementia symptoms were exacerbated significantly on the skilled side. (It was) just loneliness, I think.”
At Royal Plaza Retirement, visitation was initially shut down, but reopened several months ago. Family members are screened at the door, and the facility conducts twice-weekly testing in the case of exposure.
“They’re more socially engaged, they’re doing activities, they’re eating more, honestly,” she said.
Though restrictions have loosened at Pecora’s current residence, visits are still limited, and the facility she’s at shuts down for two weeks any time there’s a positive case.
Pecora’s long term health has also been impacted, Tatham said. During a bout of pneumonia, Pecora was once again transferred to another facility, and kept in isolation for two weeks. Since then, she’s rotated between a walker and a wheelchair, depending on the day.
When Tatham is able to visit, her mother “lights up,” she said. She helps her mother do her fingernails and toenails — grooming routines that staff are often too busy to check. They often FaceTime with family members. Pecora is always in good spirits when she leaves, Tatham said, but it’s the times between visits when she worries.
“She can barely understand how to answer the phone. And then if something goes wrong with the TV, which is constant, and she doesn’t have a TV to watch, she’s just sitting there in silence,” Tatham said. “That drives me crazy. Sometimes she can call me and say ‘My TV’s not working,’ and I’ll send the girl in the front down to, you know, see whatever button she pushed that was wrong. But it’s just little things like that, that all add up.”
Above all, Tatham said she wants to be able to care for her mother — to be able to clean Pecora’s room, organize things just how she likes it, make sure she has water and do everything possible to make her comfortable.
“I have friends, family members that didn’t want to get vaccinated, and I just said I did, because I want to see my mom,” Tatham said. “I want to be able to get in. I just don’t think everyone knew the magnitude of — or even the trickle down — of this pandemic.”
