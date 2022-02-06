When residents pay property taxes in Asotin County, the biggest slices of the pie go toward funding schools, local governments, police, fire, courts and road maintenance.
But many smaller taxing districts get a portion to provide such things as library services and cemetery upkeep. Other entities, such as the public transit system and Asotin County Family Aquatics Center, rely on dedicated sales taxes to stay in operation.
The Lewiston Tribune took a closer look at some of the smaller districts to see how taxpayer money is being spent. Whether you’re a property owner or a regular shopper in Clarkston, you are helping pay for many government services, ranging from maintaining parks to fixing potholes.
Asotin County is on track to collect $21.9 million in property taxes this year, said Assessor Jenny Rynearson.
“Property taxes are super critical for schools, local governments, operating budgets for the library, cities, emergency medical services, and other things we all depend on,” she said.
If you own a home inside Clarkston city limits that’s valued at $200,000, your property taxes will be $2,296 in 2022, which is the highest rate in the county.
However, property tax levy rates actually went down in Clarkston this year because a tax refund to Tri-State Memorial Hospital has been paid, and the city added more value through new homes and updated tax assessments, which helps spread the debt, Rynearson said. Last year, Clarkston homeowners with a $200,000 house paid $2,522.
Homeowners in the city of Asotin with a home of the same value will pay $2,239 in 2022, according to the assessor. Property owners in the unincorporated areas of the county are looking at a $2,199 bill, if their house is valued at $200,000.
The city of Clarkston gets most of its money from sales tax revenue, generated at Walmart, Costco and other popular retailers. Last year, $2.3 million in sales taxes went toward the general fund. Property taxes contribute about $1.2 million to city coffers, along with another voter-approved $636,366 earmarked for emergency medical services.
The smaller city of Asotin collects $200,309 in property taxes and $47,162 for EMS.
At the county level, $3.4 million goes to the general fund, and the road department gets about $1.3 million. Each year, $600,000 of the road fund is shifted to current expenses to help pay for county operations.
The Port of Clarkston receives $391,075 in property taxes, and the Asotin County Fire District gets $1.2 million, plus $569,315 from a permanent EMS levy, capped at 50 cents per $1,000 of valuation.
The cemetery district, veterans relief, noxious weed and a rural EMS levy in the Anatone area are among the smallest tax funds on the pie chart.
Volunteer boards meet regularly to oversee the junior taxing districts, and the meetings are open to the public.
One of the more complicated funding systems is at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center and Public Facilities District. Four tax streams help keep the pools afloat, including a property tax and three separate sales taxes.
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, said only the original $6.72 million bond, which was approved by voters in 2001, is charged as a property tax, and those payments will end in 2027.
Additional revenue for operations comes from an optional 0.3% sales tax collected in the city of Asotin and Asotin County. Last year, the tax generated $597,177 for the aquatics center. (The city of Clarkston quit contributing its portion of the sales tax in 2012.)
Another $2.3 million bond, which did not go before voters, is paid with rural county sales-and-use tax money. The second bond was approved in 2003 by previous commissioners, who are no longer in office. Rural county sales tax money is earmarked for public facilities, and those bond payments will end in 2033, Kemp said.
In addition, the voter-approved public facilities district collects 0.2% sales tax revenue each year.
“It’s important and difficult at the same time to track all of the funding streams that the county has to monitor,” Kemp said. “Providing services to our citizens is our top priority.”
The new $13.7 million Asotin County Jail is also being funded through a dedicated sales tax and won’t show up on property tax bills. The project was voter approved, and construction is slated to begin this spring along Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights.
Rynearson said 1,155 households with seniors or disabled residents receive property tax breaks. More than 8,500 single-family residences in the county pay the full tax rate.
“Questions about property taxes are the No. 1 thing we get at our office,” the assessor said. “What we spend the most time explaining to taxpayers is that by state law we are required to value properties at 100% of current market value, not at some reduced rate for taxation purposes.”
The state Department of Revenue reviews the sales price of every house that sells in the county each year. In 2021, Asotin County’s assessed valuation on individual homes averaged 84% of the market value.
“With the fast-paced, positive market that the valley has enjoyed over the past few years, it is nearly impossible for us to keep up,” Rynearson said.
