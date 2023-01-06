SEATTLE — When the pandemic hit in 2020, Debbie Wilkerson decided to retire early from her job at Jack-in-the-Box.

But it wasn’t really by choice, said the 64-year-old Tacoma resident. With schools shut down, she needed to home-school her 13-year-old grandson, James Carcione, who is on the autism spectrum, while her son continued to go to work.

Tags

Recommended for you