House, Senate announce committee assignments

Committee assignments for the 2023 legislative session won’t change much for north central Idaho lawmakers, although several of them will have more responsibility.
The Senate announced its committee assignments Thursday and the House followed suit Friday morning.
“The last few days have been a lot of prayer and soul-searching as we tried to put these committees together,” said newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star, at the end of Friday’s brief floor session. “While I recognize some of you will be really happy and some of you not as happy, know that we were trying to do what’s best for the whole.”
Eleven out of the 14 House committees will have new chairpersons next year; however, five of them have prior experience chairing other committees.
There also will be 11 new vice-chairpersons, including four north central Idaho lawmakers.
Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, is the new vice-chairperson of the House Education Committee. She served on the committee last year.
Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, was named vice-chairperson of the House Transportation and Defense Committee.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, was named vice-chairperson of the House Resources and Conservation, and Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, will serve as vice-chairperson of House Judiciary and Rules.
Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, retained his assignment as vice-chairperson of the House Local Government Committee.
Other than Shepherd, who swapped his previous seat on the House Business Committee for the new one on Resources and Conservation, all incumbent north central Idaho lawmakers kept the same committee assignments they had last year.
The only newcomer in the region, 2nd Legislative District Rep. Dale Hawkins, R-Fernwood, was assigned to the Education, Local Government and Commerce & Human Resources committees.
On the Senate side, Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, was appointed vice-chairperson of the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee. His other committee assignments include Agricultural Affairs and Commerce & Human Resources.
2nd Legislative District Sen. Phil Hart, R-Kellogg, also was appointed to Agricultural Affairs and Commerce & Human Resources, as well as to the Senate Transportation Committee.
Sen. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, was named to the Agricultural Affairs and Transportation committees, as well as to the Senate Education Committee.