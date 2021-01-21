BOISE — A proposed constitutional amendment giving the Idaho Legislature the authority to call itself back into session passed the House on a 51-18 largely party-line vote Thursday.
The legislation is part of a package of bills Republicans have introduced in the early days of the session to address balance of power concerns that arose during the coronavirus pandemic. By design, it was the first bill to pass the House or Senate this year.
“We made a promise to our constituents (last summer) that we would rein in the executive branch, rein in public health districts and have the ability to call ourselves back into session,” noted Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa. “That's what this does. We're here to honor our word.”
The proposal requires a two-thirds vote to pass the House and Senate. If approved, it will go to voters in the 2022 general election, needing a simple majority to pass.
“This isn't being decided by us,” said Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian. “All we're voting on is whether the people get to decide if this is a good idea. We're just proposing the idea. That's all we're doing today — and for that, if for no other reason, I'd recommend that you support this legislation.”
The Idaho Constitution currently only gives the governor the authority to call a special session. It also allows the governor to dictate which issues can be considered during the session.
The proposed amendment would require a special session to be convened upon written application from 60 percent of the House and Senate.
“I didn't get elected to come here and watch the governor be king,” said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. “We need to be a legislative body. If that means coming back one or two times a year to fix problems, so be it.”
However, a major sticking point for a number of Republicans and Democrats was that the proposed amendment doesn't include any limitations on the length of a special session or on the issues that could be considered.
“This is the quickest way to a full-time Legislature,” warned Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, one of six Republicans to oppose the measure.
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, was the only north central Idaho representative to vote no. With no time limit or restrictions on what issues can be considered, she felt the bill gave lawmakers free rein for abuse.
“We descend into naughtiness, if allowed,” she said.
Most lawmakers, though, felt the ability to call themselves back into session was a critical step in restoring the balance of power.
“For a majority of my life, I was under the illusion that we had three equal branches of government,” said Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins. “It wasn't until this pandemic came along that I was educated about what's really going on. ... If we can't meet without permission from the executive branch, how does that make us equal? We're not asking for more authority than the executive or judicial branches; we're just asking for an equal opportunity to solve the crisis.”
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, was dismayed by the “executive overreach” that happened in response to the pandemic, but when constituents asked what he could do about it, he had to say wait until January.
“That's not an answer at all,” he said. “To me, that was shirking my duty. When the people need us, we need to be able to come here and get the job done.”
The proposed amendment now moves to the Senate for further action.
