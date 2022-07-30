House OKs wildfire, drought bill

A firefighter extinguishes flames July 22 as the Oak Fire crosses a road in Mariposa County, Calif. Crews were able to to stop it from reaching an adjacent home.

 AP Noah Berger

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House on Friday approved wide-ranging legislation aimed at helping communities in the West cope with increasingly severe wildfires and drought — fueled by climate change — that have caused billions of dollars of damage to homes and businesses in recent years.

The measure combines 49 separate bills and would increase firefighter pay and benefits; boost resiliency and mitigation projects for communities affected by climate change; protect watersheds; and make it easier for wildfire victims to get federal assistance.

