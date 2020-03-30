A North Lewiston home was destroyed by fire Sunday morning, but no injuries were reported.
Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said the fire was reported around 9 a.m. at 4010 Hatwai Road.
When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and everyone was out of the house. Because of the large amount of fire and a live power line on the ground, the fire had to be attacked from the outside of the structure, Myklebust said.
Avista Utilities was called to the scene to cut power to the live line that had fallen near the house, and Lewiston Police Department assisted with traffic control.
Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours to extinguish all hot spots.
Four engines and three ambulances were on scene, along with 20 firefighters. Clarkston Fire Department was part of the initial response.
Myklebust said the home is a total loss, but an estimated damage amount has not been tallied. A couple of vehicles also sustained damage from the heat. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.