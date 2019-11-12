House fire on 16th Street

An ax is traded for a chain saw as firefighters from the Lewiston Fire Department pick away at a hot spot at the bottom of an attic on the south side of a home that caught fire around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening on the 500 block of 16th Street in Lewiston. According to fire officials, the fire started on the main floor and spread to the attic where there was no access. Sixteen Lewiston firefighters and one fire inspector responded to the blaze. No injuries were reported after the fire, but one woman living in an apartment in the basement was displaced. The fire is currently under investigation.