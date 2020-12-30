Smoke and flames were coming out of a side window of the house at 1608 Powers Ave. on Tuesday when firefighters arrived at about 2:30 p.m., according to a Lewiston Fire Department news release.
Crews used preconnected hoselines and knocked down the fire in about 20 minutes.
The department responded with three structural engines, two ambulances, one fire inspector and two chief officers for a total of 16 personnel.
One structural engine from the Wheatland Fire Protection District also responded. Avista also responded to secure the power and gas to the structure.
The power was also shut down to the surrounding homes for approximately one hour. LOID responded to shut down the water to the structure because of damage to interior pipes.
The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated to be $100,000. The home is not livable and the occupants made arrangements for shelter.
No people or animals were reported injured.