WEIPPE — A home was damaged by fire late Sunday night at Weippe, but the owner of the house was not injured, according to a report from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry A. Klinesmith, 56, was awakened by a fire alarm at his residence and was able to escape, the news release said. The fire was reported at 9:16 p.m. Sunday.
The Weippe Fire Department, Upper Fords Creek Fire Department and Clearwater County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene at 308 E. First St. in Weippe.
Tony Christopherson, Weippe fire chief, said the fire appears to have started at the electrical panel. The damage to the house was significant, the new release said.