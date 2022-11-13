Hospitality workers of Moscow received a pleasant surprise Saturday morning when members of the nonprofit group Big Table and University of Idaho students hand delivered envelopes filled with cash.

The group gave away 100 envelopes with $20 bills inside to workers at Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, Best Western Plus University Inn, Super 8 by Wyndham Moscow and Studio 1 Moscow Hotel. Today, they’ll be visiting La Quinta Inn and Suites. The care blitz, known as “Unexpected $20s”, is to show appreciation to staff for their hard work during an extra-busy stretch of days.

