Hospitality workers of Moscow received a pleasant surprise Saturday morning when members of the nonprofit group Big Table and University of Idaho students hand delivered envelopes filled with cash.
The group gave away 100 envelopes with $20 bills inside to workers at Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, Best Western Plus University Inn, Super 8 by Wyndham Moscow and Studio 1 Moscow Hotel. Today, they’ll be visiting La Quinta Inn and Suites. The care blitz, known as “Unexpected $20s”, is to show appreciation to staff for their hard work during an extra-busy stretch of days.
Hotels in the region were fully booked when UI hosted its last home game of the season, and Washington State University held its Family Weekend. Amber Olson, general manager at Studio 1 Moscow Hotel, said staff were working their hardest to prepare rooms for a full guest list.
“Hotels have seen a huge influx of people this weekend,” said Meredith Brown, Palouse care coordinator at Big Table. “We wanted to come by, say thank you and show them they’re not alone. They’ve been working and grinding to serve the community without someone being able to serve them.”
UI student Cameron Kaminski organized the blitz with Big Table. He’s a junior studying mechanical engineering and planned the event as a service project for an operations management class. He said he and his classmates wanted to give back to the community and people who worked behind the scenes to support big university events this weekend.
While planning the event, Kaminski wanted to partner with a nonprofit he knew and trusted. He had volunteered for Big Table in years past and said the group is reputable.
Big Table works with restaurant and hospitality workers to provide support in trying times. According to Brown, the organization was established in 2009 in Spokane and has locations in San Diego, Calif., and Nashville, Tenn. It began serving the Palouse in July 2021. The nonprofit customizes care and offers those in need a range of assistance, including for rent, housing, transportation and health care.
Though the group has organized other care blitzes in the past, “Unexpected 20s” was the first in Moscow. Kaminski and his peers recruited volunteers from the UI track and field team, church groups and Greek houses to hand out envelopes.
“I’m grateful, everyone was smiling and there were no bad reactions,” Kaminski said. “They wanted to say thank you back as much as we were saying thank you to them.”
Olson said the gifts meant a lot to her employees, and said they excited and very happy. One of her workers will be using the money to buy groceries, she said, and others will use it to buy gas.
The act of kindness is unusual, Olson said. She recently relocated to Moscow from Portland, Ore., and expressed surprised at the number of community action programs and programs the Palouse offers to keep people off the streets.
“I’ve worked in the food and hospitality industries for about 24 years and I’ve never seen anybody do anything like this,” Olson said of the care blitz. “It was absolutely wonderful and we all appreciated it.”