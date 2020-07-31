Phillip Spataro, 9, finds himself in a rugged wrestling match as he pretends he’s being attacked by an inflatable shark under the Interstate Bridge, with temperatures above 100 degrees Thursday. The official high in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Thursday was 105 degrees, which is the hottest reading since August 2018. The temperature has reached triple digits in three of the past four days in the valley.
