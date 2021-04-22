Hoss the helper

Hoss moves about as Bryan Jones, with Jones Excavation, runs an excavator Tuesday in the Lewiston Orchards. Hoss is called the “spotter” because he always watches the bucket of the excavator and moves around with it.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
What's your favorite way to go camping?
You voted: