Hoss the helper

Hoss moves about as Bryan Jones, with Jones Excavation, runs an excavator Tuesday in the Lewiston Orchards. Hoss is called the “spotter” because he always watches the bucket of the excavator and moves around with it.

 August Frank/Tribune

