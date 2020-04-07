Ownership of Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics in Orofino and St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics in Cottonwood officially transferred to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday.
The local critical access hospitals announced in August the intent to transfer ownership from Essentia Health to Kootenai Health. The three organizations have been working to finalize the terms of the partnership, develop a transition plan and seek their respective boards’ approval. The partnership is intended to strengthen health care in north central Idaho and will create an environment for the organizations to share knowledge, information, resources and best practices, according to a news release from the hospitals.
Under the agreement, Kootenai Health will become financially responsible for Clearwater Valley and St. Mary’s operations but they will remain critical access hospitals and retain their current structures and boards, according to the release. St. Mary’s also will maintain its Catholic identity and operate in a manner consistent with Catholic tradition, including compliance with the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services.
Lenne Bonner will continue as president and both organizations will operate with local management and a community board.
Kootenai Health also has a management agreement with Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. This agreement is expected to allow additional collaboration and services for all three hospitals and clinics in the region, according to the release.