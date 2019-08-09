St. Mary’s Hospital at Cottonwood and Clearwater Valley Hospital at Orofino announced plans Thursday to transfer ownership from Essentia Health System in Minnesota to Kootenai Health of Coeur d’Alene.
The transfer, which has not been finalized but is expected to be completed in early 2020, would not involve immediate major changes in staffing, operations or management of the two north central Idaho hospitals, said Lenne Bonner, administrator of both hospitals.
“This letter of intent is the legal ability for us to start talking about what it looks like,” Bonner said. “Currently, we will keep the structure the same and will determine into the future whether to do things differently,” regarding employment, management and other administrative matters.
“As of now, it’s just an ownership transition,” Bonner said.
According to a news release from the hospitals, St. Mary’s, Clearwater Valley and Kootenai Health “will work together over the next several months to finalize the terms of the partnership, develop a transition plan, and seek their respective organizational boards’ approval.”
The Idaho critical access hospitals began seeking a business relationship with a health system closer to north central Idaho in February, the news release said. Because Essentia Health’s headquarters is far from Idaho, it was hard for the hospitals to collaborate and coordinate care across the Essentia Health System. Essentia approved the search for a new partnership.
Kootenai Health, which also has a management agreement with Syringa General Hospital at Grangeville, will give the Idaho hospitals access to resources, best practices and the opportunity for physicians and clinical staff members to work with other providers to share information and discuss complex cases, according to the news release.
Kootenai Health is also committed to maintaining the Catholic identity and supporting operations of St. Mary’s Hospital consistent with its tradition, including compliance with the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services, the news release said.
Bonner said there are 13 health care providers at St. Mary’s and 30 at Clearwater Valley Hospital.
St. Mary’s also operates clinics at Cottonwood, Grangeville, Kamiah, Nezperce and Craigmont. Clearwater Valley has clinics in Orofino, Pierce and Kooskia, she said.
According to the news release, more information on the proposed transition will be made available as plans develop.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.