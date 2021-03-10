GRANGEVILLE — Syringa General Hospital and Clinics recently updated the signage outside the hospital to direct emergency foot traffic to the main entrance on Main Street.
The project is part of the recent hospital remodel that establishes the emergency entrance on B Street for ambulances only.
All patients, including those who need emergency care, are asked to enter the hospital through the main entrance at all times of day. The entrance is spacious and safe from Main Street traffic and free of ice, thanks to a heated sidewalk.
The old emergency entrance is reserved for ambulances to ensure the safety and privacy of patients. The project is part of the hospital’s efforts to utilize the space safely for patients and staff.