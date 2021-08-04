Horse-drawn coffee break

Rachel Keber, from left, Shyla Paradis, both of Viola, and Tori Hazelbaker, of Moscow, wait in the drive-through line in a horse-drawn wagon at Dutch Bros. Coffee in Moscow while training a 12-year-old horse named Drifter. Paradis, owner of Equine Connections, said that Drifter has gotten better on the road after multiple training sessions, including a couple of trips to the Moscow Farmers Market.
