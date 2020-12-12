Hoping it sticks

Lea Kiely walks down Birch Avenue Friday morning amid falling snow in the Lewiston Orchards. “I love it,” Kiely said of the snow, adding that she hopes it sticks more. For more weather information, see Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

