Hoping for a blue ribbon

Rachel Morgan, right, of Lewiston, hands over one of her 22 canned-goods entries to the food booth at the Nez Perce County Fair on Tuesday afternoon in the Lewiston Orchards. Judging will take place today, and the fair’s four-day run of being open to the public starts Thursday.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

