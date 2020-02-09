Hope Belschner named 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Moscow

Hope Belschner

MOSCOW — Hope Belschner was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Moscow on Saturday and was awarded $2,350 in college scholarships during the Distinguished Young Woman program held at Moscow High School.

Belschner won awards in each of the five judged categories, which include scholastic, fitness, self-expression, talent and interview.

First alternate Isabelle Landis was awarded $1,500 in college scholarships, winning awards in talent, scholastic and interview. Second alternate Jessica Smith earned $750 in college scholarships and won the Emmie Law Spirit of DYW award, selected by the program’s participants.

Belschner and Landis are each home-schooled and hope to attend New Saint Andrews College in Moscow. Smith has plans to attend Lewis-Clark State College when she graduates from Moscow High School in 2021. Belschner will advance to participate in the Idaho Distinguished Young Woman program scheduled for October in Idaho Falls.

