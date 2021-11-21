The dancing penguins were the runaway favorite for Emmitt Jones of Lewiston.
“You want to see them?” said the 3-year-old son of Michelle and Ryan Jones of Lewiston before marching across Locomotive Park with parents in tow. As they got close to the cluster of tuxedoed birds, he broke free and sprinted to the center of the display.
“I’m walking through them,” he yelled.
The energetic tyke had just been inside a lighted igloo that was also pretty high on his list of the coolest things ever.
“This igloo is my home now,” he said emphatically.
The young family makes an annual trip to the park famous for its elaborate and colorful display of Christmas lights to take in the traditional opening ceremonies that include singing and dancing performances, a few speeches and then an enthusiastic countdown to the lights turning on for the holiday season.
But for the second year in a row, those festivities were put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic and health guidelines that recommend against events drawing large crowds of tightly packed people. Instead the lights were flipped on with little fanfare at 6 p.m. sharp.
But the Christmas spirit cannot be stopped and even without the official hoopla, the display alone drew a healthy crowd of revelers ready to usher in the holiday spirit on a relatively balmy November evening.
“It’s magical,” Michelle Jones said.
Members of the Gold Voices, a Lewiston High School choral group, found their way to the park.
“Usually the whole choir would be on stage,” said Maci Holm.
Instead the teenagers strolled through the park, stopping occasionally to sing Christmas favorites like “Jolly Old St. Nick” and “Here We Come a Caroling.”
“One of my favorite things about Christmas is the lights in Locomotive Park,” Justin Alder said.
“We saw the lights were turning on (tonight) and said, ‘Let’s go,’ ” Gavin Koppel said.
Zhiwu Zhang and Waning Li of Pullman have always admired the display during shopping trips to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. This year they made a point to stop, and wander beneath the lights.
“It’s amazing,” Zhang said.
Volunteers with the Winter Spirit Committee worked well into Saturday afternoon on last-minute preparations. Every year they spend several weekends before and after Halloween draping the trees in gowns of lights and setting up displays like the penguins loved by Emmitt Jones and other children.
Multiple boom-lifts reached to the tops of the trees Saturday during the mad dash to finish the work. A shortage of qualified lift operators meant some trees didn’t get their normal decor. But volunteers were available to make sure trees closer to the ground were well decorated and the main path through the park was covered in an archway-like tunnel of lights.
“I just can’t say enough about the people who have been coming and helping with all of this,” said Larry Kopczynski, one of the co-founders of the display that is more than a quarter century old.
