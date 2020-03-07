Hoopin’ it up

Kenny Klaus and Ostin LeFavour (right) vie for a rebound while playing basketball with a group of fellow Lewiston High School students at Airport Park on Friday afternoon in Lewiston. The group plays together almost every day, weather permitting. The weather probably won’t be ideal for blacktop basketball today, with an 85 percent chance of rain in the forecast for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region