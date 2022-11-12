A group of volunteers is once again gearing up for Wreaths Across America to honor our nation’s veterans.
On a chilly Veterans Day, members of the Clarkston High School class of 1968 and other community members gathered at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston for a $50,000 check presentation by Chris Loseth, CEO of Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union. The donation helps cover the costs of the ceremonial wreaths.
Each veteran’s wreath is adorned with a red bow, providing a patriotic wave of color across the nation’s cemeteries in December, including Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C. First responders are also being honored this year.
In 2021, more than 2.4 million wreaths were placed at 3,136 participating locations in December.
Wreath ceremonies in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are planned for Dec. 17. At noon that day, at least 1,375 live wreaths will be placed on Vineland graves of those who served in the military, said Retired Colonel Ray Domaskin. He and his wife, Sherry, help organize the effort at the Clarkston cemetery.
A similar ceremony is slated for 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.
This year’s theme is “Find a Way to Serve,” and the goal is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach children the value of freedom.
In Clarkston, a committee meets throughout the year to organize the event, fundraise and promote Wreaths Across America. The primary donor is P1FCU, but other businesses contribute through donations and services.
“The patriotism and support from our communities have been very humbling,” Sherry Domaskin said.
New volunteers are always needed. The Class of 1968 is aging out of the availability to navigate the terrain at Vineland, she said.
“We are searching for new volunteers and even new leadership. Our committee members are hoping to move into an advisory and support role.”
Domaskin can be reached by email at sdomaskin@gmail.com for more information and opportunities to help out.