A group of volunteers is once again gearing up for Wreaths Across America to honor our nation’s veterans.

On a chilly Veterans Day, members of the Clarkston High School class of 1968 and other community members gathered at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston for a $50,000 check presentation by Chris Loseth, CEO of Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union. The donation helps cover the costs of the ceremonial wreaths.

