Connie Evans is sure she cared for some of the 58,000 souls whose names are etched into the wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Because of the nature of her job at the Army’s 12 Evac Hospital at Cu Chi, she can’t be certain. Evans worked as a post-op nurse from 1966-67 taking care of wounded soldiers after they exited surgery. The environment was too transitory to develop relationships or even have the men’s names etched in her memory.

