North central Idaho has two more names to add to its growing list of recipients of the Idaho Historical Society’s Esto Perpetua Award.
The society recently announced awards for retired University of Idaho administrator and history professor Katherine Aiken, and retired Lewiston High School teacher and coach Ron Karlberg for their “outstanding accomplishments in preserving and promoting Idaho’s heritage.”
In her nominating letter, Latah County Historical Society Executive Director Dulce Kersting-Lark wrote of her surprise to find Aiken had not received the award.
“Her contributions as a professional historian, as well as her dedication to public service that advances historical knowledge, are unparalleled,” Kersting-Lark wrote. “She is a fierce champion of Idaho’s history, of education and of community service.”
She called Aiken a “vault of information” about Idaho’s past that goes far beyond her scholarly specialties of labor and women’s history to include mining and baseball history in the Gem State. In his letter supporting Aiken’s nomination, retired Idaho State Historian Keith Petersen chronicled her many accomplishments.
“Kathy is, in my opinion, the Dean of Idaho Historians,” Petersen wrote. “No one has done more to advance Idaho history over so many years and in so many different ways.”
He called Aiken’s book on the history of the Bunker Hill Company not only the finest book on Idaho mining history, but one of the finest books on Idaho history. He also cited her teaching credentials and the thousands of students who have learned Idaho and U.S. history in her classes.
Those students twice voted her as the University of Idaho’s outstanding faculty member, he added. And her resume crossed over from academics to administration when she served as the dean of UI’s College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences and as the university’s provost.
Aiken said it was uplifting to receive the award in the otherwise dark times of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It feels great, especially amidst all of this,” she said. “It’s really nice to have something positive. I feel like it’s kind of towards the end of my career, so it’s nice to be recognized.”
Karlberg was nominated by Dick Riggs, his friend and a fellow member of the Nez Perce County Historical Society. In his nomination, Riggs wrote that Karlberg is a walking encyclopedia of information about buildings, objects or persons, living and dead.
“This accumulated knowledge results from his natural inquisitiveness,” Riggs wrote. “He sees a building or object and wonders how it got there — what is the story behind it?”
He noted Karlberg’s service on Lewiston’s Historic Downtown Preservation Committee, the First Idaho Territorial Capital Committee and the Nez Perce County Historical Society. Karlberg has written 22 articles for the county historical society’s journal, “The Golden Age,” and he noted his gratitude that the state historical society included that organization in his award.
“I feel like I’m not that deserving of it, except that I like it from the fact that it also recognizes the Nez Perce County museum. I’ve been with them for over 20 years,” he said. “But it’s nice, and I had some nice nominating letters.”
He joked that the letters were so flattering he might run for public office.
“But on second thought, I don’t think that’s a good idea,” he said.
This year’s awards ceremony will be conducted online because of the pandemic. It will begin at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20, and registration is required. Details will be posted to the state historical society’s website at history.idaho.gov/esto-perpetua-awards/.
