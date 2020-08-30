Honoring a colleague

 August Frank/Tribune

The casket of Steve Polumsky is carried to the Vineland Cemetery upon an old fire engine in a procession across the Southway Bridge on Saturday, with other fire engines and emergency vehicles. Polumsky was an Asotin County fire commissioner who died in an accident in the Selway River near Kooskia last Sunday.

