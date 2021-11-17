Staff and agents at American Insurance offices in Lewiston and Moscow are collecting food and supply donations for local food banks until 5 p.m. Friday, the company announced this week.
The sixth annual Hometown Business Food Drive also includes more than 60 local businesses that are collecting their own donations throughout the week, according to a news release from American Insurance.
The agency is coordinating with Community Action Partnership Food Bank in Lewiston, the Asotin County Food Bank in Clarkston and Palouse Cares in Moscow.
Also involved are four grocery stores that will have pre-bagged food donations available for purchase. Those stores are both A&B Foods locations and Grocery Outlet in Lewiston; Rick’s Family Foods in Clarkston; and the Moscow Food Co-Op. Residents can leave donation at these stores for later pickup and delivery to the respective food banks or return them to their business for agents to pick up.
Food donations have grown from 708 pounds in 2016 to 9,542 pounds in 2020, the news release said.
“The response from local business owners and the public has been tremendous,“ said John Sullivan, CEO of American Insurance, in the news release. “As the food drive has grown each year we have expanded the drive into Clarkston and Moscow.”
Those seeking more information may contact American Insurance Event Coordinator Stephanie Herbert at (208) 413-6242 or Community@Am-Ins.com.