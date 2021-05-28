A small but wind-whipped grass fire threatened homes Thursday evening on the northwestern edge of the Clarkston Heights.
A team of firefighters led by Asotin County Fire District No.1 ultimately controlled the blaze that was concentrated in a U-shaped draw that sits between Linda Lane and the western end of Rolling Hills Drive and comes to a terminus at Florence Lane.
The fire fed off of grass unusually dry for May and in contrast to the green and manicured lawns of the homes surrounding the draw. It was also helped by yard clippings from those lawns.
“The wind was an issue, and people throwing, for years and years, yard debris and other waste and garbage over the hillside,” Asotin County Fire District Chief Noel Hardin said. “Once that caught fire, it was a mess.”
Getting access to the draw was also a challenge, Hardin said.
Winds at the time averaged 25 to 30 mph with gusts between 35 and 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane. Because of the strong and erratic winds, Hardin called in engines from the cities of Asotin, Clarkston and Lewiston to provide structure protection.
“The way the wind was blowing, I was worried about it spotting in other parts of the neighborhood,” he said.
None of the seven or eight homes initially threatened by the blaze were burned, but Hardin said a couple of junk cars were torched, and some landscaping bushes were lost.
After containing the fire that covered about 2 acres, firefighters spent time pouring water on a nearly vertical slope that drops off of Rolling Hills Drive. They used rakes and other tools to pull dried yard waste and other debris down the slope and snuff out lingering hot spots.
Hardin said the fire started when wind gave life to embers in an old burn pile.
“A resident had been burning a couple of days ago and thought it was out,” he said. “Sparks came out of the pile and started the grass on fire.”
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has seen little rain this spring. Just 0.16 inches of rain has been recorded at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport so far this month, according to Miranda Cote of the National Weather Service. That’s about 1.3 inches below normal. Precipitation last month was about 1.07 inches below normal.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.