A homeless woman will face two counts of second-degree burglary after it was reported that a homeowner caught her going through his hunting gear in his shop Saturday night.
Chelsie R. Hutchins, 35, was discovered by the homeowner in the loft of his shop on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Clarkston at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when he went out to check on his jet boat because he was going fishing the next morning.
Police recognized Hutchins when they arrived on scene. Hutchins was telling the homeowner that she and he were related, but he didn’t know what she was talking about and wanted to press charges, court records said.
Hutchins was allegedly going through some boxes in the shop where the homeowner stored hunting gear, such as clothing. Hutchins had some men’s clothes in a pile when the man confronted her, and he kept her in the shop until police arrived, court records said.
A neighbor called police over as they were dealing with Hutchins. The neighbor showed police where someone had attempted to break into her garden shed on the 1200 block of Fourth Street in Clarkston. The neighbor’s husband had boarded up the shed recently. While entry into the shed was not gained, it appeared someone had tried to break in, court records said.
Asotin County Superior Court Judge David Frazier set bond for Hutchins at $5,000 on Monday.
Hutchins will have an initial arraignment on the charges Nov. 2 in Asotin County Superior Court.
The maximum penalty for felony second-degree burglary in Washington is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.